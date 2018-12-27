Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLPN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $2.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dolphin Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 8.18. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolphin Entertainment will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPN. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter worth $339,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 1,741.1% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 185,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

