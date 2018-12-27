Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,936 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,174,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 293,634 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,358,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after buying an additional 398,357 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 69,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 29,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

FSM stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $582.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.27. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $6.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

