Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $294.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.34.
Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.22). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.52% and a negative net margin of 221.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FPRX. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.
Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.
