Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $294.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.34.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.22). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.52% and a negative net margin of 221.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FPRX. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-purchases-new-holdings-in-five-prime-therapeutics-inc-fprx.html.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.