Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $167,000 Position in Orange SA (ORAN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth about $6,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Orange by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,916,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after purchasing an additional 330,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orange by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,282,000 after purchasing an additional 257,097 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the second quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Orange by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,703,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,660 shares during the period. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. Orange SA has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $18.57.
The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.3399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.71%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ORAN. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Orange from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.
Orange Profile
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.
