Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $167,000 Position in Orange SA (ORAN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth about $6,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Orange by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,916,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after purchasing an additional 330,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orange by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,282,000 after purchasing an additional 257,097 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the second quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Orange by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,703,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,660 shares during the period. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. Orange SA has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.3399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORAN. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Orange from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-takes-167000-position-in-orange-sa-oran.html.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.