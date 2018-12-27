EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC) CFO Kenneth P. Onorio Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) CFO Kenneth P. Onorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $13,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ECC opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.25. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. EAGLE POINT CR/COM had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 60.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on ECC shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 103,562 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

