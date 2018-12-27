Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Trading 5.8% Higher

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $148.10 and last traded at $147.99. 1,394,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,425,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $190.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $99,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 13,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $2,035,613.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,056 shares of company stock worth $27,868,577. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 317.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 163.6% during the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

