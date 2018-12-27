Electrify.Asia 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,620.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Electrify.Asia token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $27,620.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.02328488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00144319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00190296 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027980 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027932 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,341,829 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, HitBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, IDAX, Kucoin, TDAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

