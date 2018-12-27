Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Receives $113.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $117.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

NYSE:LLY opened at $111.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $2,823,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $8,607,647.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,321,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,007,273,996.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,803,330 shares of company stock worth $135,533,934. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

