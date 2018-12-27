Elysian Trading Down 13.7% This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. Elysian has a total market cap of $179,199.00 and approximately $212,473.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysian has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elysian Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,010,830 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, BitForex, YoBit and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

