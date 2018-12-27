Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,409 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after buying an additional 117,098 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 136.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 45,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $3,198,615.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,428,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,695,154.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $1,404,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,983.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,139 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,863 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus set a $80.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

