Encore Wire (WIRE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

WIRE stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.86 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

