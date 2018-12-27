Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $58.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John Q. Arnold bought 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,462.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

