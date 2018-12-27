Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,549 Conn’s Inc (CONN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Conn’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 24,061.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth about $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,185.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Conn’s Inc has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conn’s had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Conn’s to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Conn’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

