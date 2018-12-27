Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in US Foods by 15.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP raised its holdings in US Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 3,200 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $100,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

