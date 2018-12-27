Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 421.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 65,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 216,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/envestnet-asset-management-inc-trims-stake-in-invesco-emerging-markets-sovereign-debt-etf-pcy.html.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.