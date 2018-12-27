Equity BancShares (EQBK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity BancShares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Equity BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Equity BancShares from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

EQBK stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Equity BancShares has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity BancShares news, Director Harvey R. Sorensen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.56 per share, for a total transaction of $35,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,290,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,648,000 after buying an additional 756,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,639,000 after buying an additional 171,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 44.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 112,794 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Equity BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.