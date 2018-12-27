eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG) shot up 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.99 ($0.07). 240,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 735,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of eServGlobal in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

Get eServGlobal alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen John Baldwin purchased 141,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,478.12 ($11,078.17).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/eservglobal-esg-shares-up-8-5.html.

About eServGlobal (LON:ESG)

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for eServGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eServGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.