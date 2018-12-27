Estee Lauder Companies (EL) vs. Mandom (MDOMF) Critical Contrast

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Estee Lauder Companies and Mandom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estee Lauder Companies $13.68 billion 3.37 $1.11 billion $4.51 28.14 Mandom $734.92 million 1.79 $56.96 million $1.18 23.14

Estee Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Mandom. Mandom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Estee Lauder Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Estee Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandom has a beta of 4.88, meaning that its stock price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Estee Lauder Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mandom does not pay a dividend. Estee Lauder Companies pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Estee Lauder Companies has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and Mandom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Estee Lauder Companies 0 5 17 0 2.77 Mandom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus price target of $152.18, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Estee Lauder Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Estee Lauder Companies is more favorable than Mandom.

Profitability

This table compares Estee Lauder Companies and Mandom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estee Lauder Companies 8.48% 38.29% 14.00% Mandom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Estee Lauder Companies beats Mandom on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under the brand names of Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Ojon, Smashbox, RODIN olio lusso, FLIRT!, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, and Too Faced. In addition, it operates as a licensee for fragrances and/or cosmetics sold under the Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Kiton, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Dr. Andrew Weil, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, and Tory Burch brand names. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries, pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; e-commerce Websites; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in New York, New York.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items comprising hair styling, body care, and beauty products that include make-up and skin care items, as well as hair coloring and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors. Further, it provides insurance agency, travel, and general services. The company sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

