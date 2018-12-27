Ethereum Lite (ELITE) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

Ethereum Lite (CURRENCY:ELITE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Lite has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Lite token can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00001296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Lite has a total market cap of $0.00 and $360.00 worth of Ethereum Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.12004529 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000285 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Ethereum Lite Token Profile

Ethereum Lite (ELITE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Ethereum Lite’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Lite’s official Twitter account is @ethereumlite. Ethereum Lite’s official website is www.ethereumlite.org.

Ethereum Lite Token Trading

Ethereum Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

