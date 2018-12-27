ETHLend (LEND) Market Cap Tops $8.97 Million

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. ETHLend has a market cap of $8.97 million and $65,331.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETHLend has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHLend token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.02386399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00146146 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00199339 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026753 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026768 BTC.

ETHLend Profile

ETHLend launched on August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,113,329,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io. The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BiteBTC, Gate.io, Binance, ABCC, Kyber Network, IDEX, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

