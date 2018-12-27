Evertec Inc (EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Evertec reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evertec.

Get Evertec alerts:

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Evertec had a return on equity of 62.09% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Evertec from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Evertec in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In other news, insider Carlos J. Ramirez sold 44,378 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $1,168,916.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,553.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,093,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,391.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,533. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 392.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $28.39. 516,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,626. Evertec has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evertec (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.