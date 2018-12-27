Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.37% of Evolution Petroleum worth $19,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 358.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138,338 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 45.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,060,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,102 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO David Joe sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $54,169.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

