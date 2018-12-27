Exelon’s (EXC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Exelon (NYSE:EXC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the energy giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.30. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,314,222 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,375,540,000 after buying an additional 1,309,965 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,166,582 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $574,852,000 after buying an additional 560,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,849,193 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $517,335,000 after buying an additional 689,774 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,544,424 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $491,793,000 after buying an additional 359,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 29.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,113,684 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $485,223,000 after buying an additional 2,550,676 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

