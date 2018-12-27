eXp World (EXPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on eXp World to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.65.

EXPI stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. eXp World has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.56 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 238.59% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,177 shares of company stock valued at $849,161. 47.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,055,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $6,403,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

