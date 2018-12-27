Extended Stay America (STAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Extended Stay America reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 907,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,595. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,005,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,023,000 after buying an additional 106,313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 41.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,023,000 after buying an additional 106,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 24.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

