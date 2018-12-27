Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Position Reduced by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 563,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 252,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,730,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,145,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 152,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 49,937 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

In related news, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $214,914.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

