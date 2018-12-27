Facebook, Inc. (FB) Holdings Boosted by Lau Associates LLC

Lau Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Lau Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 86,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 47,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 50,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy fb” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,751,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $509,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,580 shares of company stock worth $61,177,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Holdings Boosted by Lau Associates LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/facebook-inc-fb-holdings-boosted-by-lau-associates-llc.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.