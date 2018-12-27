Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 34.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Brian L. Frank acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

