Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) by 345.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fang were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Fang by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 15,687,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 697,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fang by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,771,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,310,000 after purchasing an additional 192,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fang by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,476,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,889,000 after purchasing an additional 92,798 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fang by 187.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 980,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 639,653 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fang by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 280,058 shares during the period. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFUN. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Fang in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Fang from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fang from $4.20 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fang from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $1.60 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

NYSE SFUN opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.94 million, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.01. Fang Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.81 million. Fang had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Fang Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

