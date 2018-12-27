Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Receives $18.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Amir Nashat sold 82,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $1,379,042.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 191,526 shares of company stock worth $2,897,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 10,576,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,401 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,455,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,637,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,596 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,770,000. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,579,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 1,200,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,349. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.05. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 1,536.05%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

