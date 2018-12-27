FCB Financial (FCB) Trading 5.2% Higher

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.53 and last traded at $33.49. 547,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 423,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FCB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut FCB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FCB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FCB Financial in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FCB Financial in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in FCB Financial in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in FCB Financial in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FCB Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FCB)
FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.
