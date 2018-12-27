FCB Financial (FCB) Trading 5.2% Higher

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.53 and last traded at $33.49. 547,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 423,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FCB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut FCB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FCB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get FCB Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FCB Financial in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FCB Financial in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in FCB Financial in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in FCB Financial in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FCB Financial (FCB) Trading 5.2% Higher” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/fcb-financial-fcb-trading-5-2-higher.html.

FCB Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FCB)

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for FCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.