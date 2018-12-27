FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Receives $55.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCB. ValuEngine lowered shares of FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FCB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of FCB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,665. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. FCB Financial has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $62.95.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.71 million. FCB Financial had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FCB Financial will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FCB Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FCB Financial during the second quarter worth $210,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FCB Financial during the second quarter worth $546,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FCB Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FCB Financial by 484.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

