Federated Investors Inc. PA Raises Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 11,995.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,408 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.49% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KPTI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 38.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $196,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 715,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $705,231. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.91. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 502.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

