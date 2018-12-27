Federated Investors Inc. PA Trims Position in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFX. TheStreet raised shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.41, for a total transaction of $1,348,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $663,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,463 shares of company stock worth $13,208,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $239.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $288.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $609.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

