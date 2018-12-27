Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Lowered to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

FCAU stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,430,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,016. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,221,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,687,000 after acquiring an additional 654,779 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1,031.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 493,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 449,599 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 169.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,217,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,221,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,687,000 after acquiring an additional 654,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,769,000 after acquiring an additional 406,823 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

