Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

FCOR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

