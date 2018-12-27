Fidelity Southern Co. (LION) Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. Purchases 15,000 Shares

Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of Fidelity Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,977.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LION opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Fidelity Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $674.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LION shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,222,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,850,000 after buying an additional 176,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after buying an additional 102,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,389,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

