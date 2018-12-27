Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Stephens upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/fifth-third-bancorp-fitb-raises-dividend-to-0-22-per-share.html.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.