Financial Contrast: Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) versus Central Federal (CFBK)

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) and Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northeast Community Bancorp and Central Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Central Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Central Federal 10.97% 8.74% 0.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Central Federal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $39.55 million 3.38 $8.05 million N/A N/A Central Federal $17.95 million 2.56 $1.34 million N/A N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Federal.

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Central Federal does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Federal has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Central Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Central Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Central Federal beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include multi-family, mixed-use, and non-residential real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction loans; consumer loans; passbook, term, small business administration, and cooperative building loans; and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers various ATM/debit, credit, and gift cards; and investment advisory and financial planning, direct and remote deposit, wire transfer, automated clearing house, credit card merchant, coin and currency, and cash management services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates four full-service branches in New York; three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and a loan production office in New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank that provides various financial services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. It operates through four branch offices located in Summit, Columbiana, Hamilton, and Franklin Counties; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

