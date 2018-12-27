Financial Review: Big Tree Group (BIGG) vs. NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY)

Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG) and NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Big Tree Group and NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Tree Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NINTENDO LTD/ADR $9.74 billion 3.23 $1.26 billion $1.32 24.77

NINTENDO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Big Tree Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NINTENDO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Big Tree Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Big Tree Group does not pay a dividend. NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Big Tree Group and NINTENDO LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Tree Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NINTENDO LTD/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Big Tree Group and NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Tree Group N/A N/A N/A NINTENDO LTD/ADR 14.20% 11.46% 9.09%

Summary

NINTENDO LTD/ADR beats Big Tree Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Big Tree Group Company Profile

Big Tree Group, Inc. engages in sourcing, contractual manufacturing, distributing, and exporting toys and related products. It sources various toys that are made of plastic, wood, metal, wool, and electronic materials primarily targeting children from infants to teenagers. The company offers infant appliances, games, balls, dolls, stuffed toys, transformers, racing track sets, play sets, water toys, and educational toys that could be operated by battery, manual power, wire control, remote control, voice control, infrared ray control, and other applications, as well as offers Big Tree Magic Puzzle (3D) products. It also provides 28/game stations, magician gears, toys, chesses, sport balls, fitness apparatus, exercise instruments, swimming pools, and roller skates, as well as adornments for the Christmas tree under the Big Tree Carnival and Big Tree brands. The company offers its sourcing services to distributors, trading companies, and wholesalers primarily located in mainland China, Hong Kong, Europe, South America, Asia and the United States; and Big Tree Magic Puzzle (3D) directly to consumers in China through its showrooms and airport locations, as well as through its Tmall.com online store. Big Tree Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shantou, China. Big Tree Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lins (HK) International Trading Limited.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Kyoto, Japan.

