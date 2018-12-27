First Bancorp (FBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $68.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.72 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $63.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $268.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $269.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $283.67 million, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $286.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 123,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,467. The company has a market capitalization of $924.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,282.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $296,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

