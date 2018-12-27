First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Given $41.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $41.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bancshares an industry rank of 169 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $192,216.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,641.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,393,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 159,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

FBMS opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $417.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of -0.04. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

