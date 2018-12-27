First Hawaiian Bank Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 320.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80,773 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 58,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% in the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 424,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $241.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Societe Generale set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

