First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,869 Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,869 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,278,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,695,000 after acquiring an additional 161,449 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 90.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 16.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 78,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 7.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 842,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 11,250 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $389,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $869,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,431,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,548,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,406 shares of company stock worth $5,137,735. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

