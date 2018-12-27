First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $157,000 in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 193,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 683,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

NYSE:HTGC opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.82. Hercules Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.37 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/first-republic-investment-management-inc-invests-157000-in-hercules-capital-inc-htgc.html.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.