First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Stock

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 665 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 807.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

In other news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total transaction of $216,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $97,227.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,502.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,916. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $227.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.05 and a fifty-two week high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.23 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

