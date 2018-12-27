First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.04% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDMV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 738,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,433 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $30.75 on Thursday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $36.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/first-trust-horizon-managed-volatility-developed-international-etf-hdmv-shares-bought-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.