Flotek Industries (FTK) vs. HighCom Global Security (HCGS) Head to Head Comparison

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) and HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flotek Industries and HighCom Global Security’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries $317.10 million 0.20 -$27.39 million ($0.07) -16.14 HighCom Global Security $6.22 million 0.62 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

HighCom Global Security has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flotek Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flotek Industries and HighCom Global Security, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flotek Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 HighCom Global Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Flotek Industries has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighCom Global Security has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of HighCom Global Security shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flotek Industries and HighCom Global Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries -33.22% -9.56% -7.07% HighCom Global Security -26.57% -24.48% -22.26%

Summary

HighCom Global Security beats Flotek Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. It serves oil and natural gas, oilfield service, pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About HighCom Global Security

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. It offers body armors, striker ballistic helmets, guardian hard armor plates, trooper soft armor vests, ballistic shields and plates, civilian armor system ballistic panels, and stingray ballistic blankets. The company also provides BlastWrap, a technology component to mitigate blast effects and suppresses post-blast fires. Its customers include independent distributors, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, other federal government agencies, local police department, foreign entities, the United Nations, and law enforcement and corrections bodies. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. HighCom Global Security, Inc. is a subsidiary of 2538093 Ontario Inc.

