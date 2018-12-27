Fmr LLC Has $23.26 Million Holdings in Visteon Corp (VC)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,251 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.87% of Visteon worth $23,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Visteon stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. Visteon Corp has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.48 million.

In other news, Director Rouzbeh Yassini-Fard purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $151,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.95 per share, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $691,270 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

