Fmr LLC Invests $23.50 Million in Gritstone Oncology Inc (GRTS)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,496,000. Fmr LLC owned 5.72% of Gritstone Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

GRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($6.97). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Nicholas Simon acquired 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gritstone Oncology Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

